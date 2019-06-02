First day in Tuscany. A trip of only 5 days in a place where I would 'hunt' fog, implies some luck. And that's what happened. When the sunrise had already happened and the light was bathing the ground, suddenly the fog dropped a little and correct conditions were created. A large proportion of the photographers present on the spot pointed to the left for the traditional spot photo. I pointed to the right and briefly took this opportunity.

I learned a long time ago that in one place, opportunities arise in 360º.