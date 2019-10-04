Tumwater Canyon, Washington State, USA by Scott Eliot

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A cool crisp Octobers end brought snow the night before in the higher elevations surrounding Tumwater Canyon. In the lower elevations rain was pushing the Wenatchee river into dry areas ending an unusually dry fall and providing more opportunities to include the river in my compositions. Along with the rain however came the beginning of the end for the color on the trees which became intense yellow snow falling at times with each breeze tugging on the leaves.