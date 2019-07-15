Sandon in the Stockholm Archipelago is well worth a visit. There is a beautiful trail from the small village in the north, thru a wild pine forrest with the ground covered by different kinds of moss and blueberry bushes.

In the south, there is a rock formation extending out in the ocean, with these beautiful longitudinal formations, forming puddles of rain water.

This particular day, the light was miserable. The clouds were grey and there was minimal contrast in the scene. As we were ready to return, the sun found it's way thru the clouds and the atmosphere changed rapidly.