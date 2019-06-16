We were staying in Trinity Beach while my husband had some major dental work done at nearby James Cook University Dental Centre. During his treatment and rest periods I wandered the area randomly taking photos with both my Canon camera and my Samsung phone. This image, taken on my phone, captures not only the pristine beach and palms, but also Double Island and Scout Hat Island off Palm Cove, under a perfectly balanced cloud formation overhead. Just what the tourists ordered.
