Something strange that night, I couldn't sleep. I looked out of the window and there were some clouds. What should I do? It was freezing cold, -15°C up there if not even more. I decided to go. Whith my border collie we started at Vrsic at 05:00.

We riched the summit but on the direction of the sunrise there were clouds. What can we do against nature? Just sit and wait, and it was worth it.