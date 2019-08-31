











Just south of Seattle is the stunning Mt. Rainier. Trevor Anderson goes back to this favourite hike location to immerse himself in its verdant nature and cliff edges TREVOR ANDERSON

Getting out and catching the alpenglow on the mountains is a very invigorating and nostalgic experience. I still get that rush of excitement when thinking of exploring around the Northwest backcountry. It was nice to see the warm spring sunshine melting off some of the snow around some of my favorite hikes around Mt. Rainier. I was longing to see the mountain under different conditions from certain vantage points to help welcome the start of another season. The following is a record of some of my thoughts and experiences from a couple of evenings spent around the mountain at the outset of the high-alpine hiking season.

Back in late June I had the opportunity to visit the Summit Lake viewpoint again. I had visited this point before, but had never fully seen the mountain due to an otherworldly thunderstorm activity; I definitely did desire a clear view of the summit this time around. The area I had photographed on my last visit was mostly occupied by hikers on my recent trip, so I reconciled myself to exploring other areas. A rocky cliff edge with ...