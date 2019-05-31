











Learning to see the potential in the subjects we photograph, as Trevor Anderson explains, taps into our creativity and also enriches our lives in a variety of other areas TREVOR ANDERSON

What if we could get beyond our limiting and often repetitive thoughts about what we photograph and experience? What if we could call forth a more enriching experience from the world around us? The path may be as simple as choosing to see things in a new light. If we chose to see the potential in nature, we could get past creative hurdles and explore the newness of the scenes around us.

By seeking out the potential around us we are conditioning ourselves towards curiosity and higher awareness. Curiosity and wonder can’t help but continually grow if we seek them out. We may begin to notice complexities and nuances that weren’t on our radar before.

Many photographers can relate to not being able to see some natural relationships before they got involved in photography; such relationships were always present but we only began to notice them when we changed our perception on the subject. Seeking out something interesting about a subject is like peeling an onion – the more we contemplate it, the more it reveals its layers. Nature seems to be anxiously awaiting an invitation from the person ready to perceive it. The more we can perceive of our surroundings, the more ...