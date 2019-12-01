











The Glacier Peak wilderness provides many stunning views and moments of peace and tranquility. Trevor Anderson did the loop hike and shares his experiences from this successful trip TREVOR ANDERSON

Back in August 2019 I had the privilege of finally being able to do a loop hike near Glacier Peak that I had wanted to complete for years. On this recent trip I had the opportunity to see and photograph Glacier Peak in person from this perspective for the first time during my travels to this area. Being able to complete the four-day loop further solidified this Wilderness area as something immensely unique and much needed in an increasingly busy and concrete world. As backpacking trips tend to be, it was both engaging and challenging. The time spent this summer near Glacier Peak provided some new photography opportunities and periods of contemplation.

Due to the nature of it being wild, there usually comes a ticket to access this sort of solitude and mostly undiluted time in nature (with the exception of a passing plane overhead from time to time). Getting near Glacier Peak and its wilderness area is no exception. We were well aware of ...