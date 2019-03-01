













At times we underestimate our ability to craft the unique from what we perceive to be the mundane. Trevor Anderson elaborates on the joy of capturing crepuscular rays of light TREVOR ANDERSON

Being at a high point and witnessing beautiful light in the distant valley is one of my favorite experiences of my mountain travels. This optical phenomenon doesn’t occur often and when it does it always seems to present a new photographic experience to enjoy. I have been fortunate enough to capture some pretty stunning bands of light on a few occasions and in this article I will share my thoughts behind the compositions and the virtues of being out and experiencing this changing light.

My autumn travels in 2018 saw me traversing around the mountains of the Central Cascades of Washington multiple times. There was a fairly long stretch where the conditions were partly cloudy and the humidity was high – a perfect pair for creating fog and atmosphere. Low-lying fog was swirling around the valley, touching the ridges and dipping down to evergreens in the valley. I wanted to capture a composition that emphasized the depth and the distance of the scene in front of me. The initial crepuscular ray caught my eye; I admired how it was faintly illuminating the evergreen trees on the first ridge. Finding the right amount of depth and contrast in these images can be a challenge; I thought the dark ridges in the central part of the image did a good job of providing a break in the tonality of the image and making the landscape appear massive and daunting. Since the shadows occupy such a large percentage of this image, I was ...