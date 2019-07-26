Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Traigh Vallay, North Uist, Scotland by Richard Burdon
Long Exposure

Traigh Vallay, North Uist, Scotland by Richard Burdon

By on 0 Comments

Traigh Vallay, North Uist, Scotland by Richard Burdon
Views: 966

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure – Upload your picture for a chance to WIN $100 cash. Your picture will be published on the website and potentially in the magazine.

We’d been to the Isle of Harris a few times, but our first visit to North Uist proved to be quite an eye opener! Here was an island with a very different character and feel, but it had a stark beauty that we were immediately drawn to. We were heading to Malacleit to search for the famed machair, but we were stopped in our tracks by the beauty of Traigh Vallay. Here was a vast expanse of sand and sea with very few details, so it was going to be a challenge to capture photographically. As I explored along the water’s edge, I came across a rowing boat beached on the sand. I liked the look of the scene, so I set about trying to make an image of it.

As I was working away, trying different compositions, the tide gently rolled in and surrounded the boat. I didn’t like the initial effect of the lapping water, so I fitted a 10-stop ND filter and reshot the image just before the boat started to re-float. This gave the gently textured image I was looking for. At 8 seconds exposure it’s not a long “long-exposure”, but just enough to give a subtle hint of detail that gives the image depth.

Moments after taking this frame, the boat started to re-float, so I was unable to shoot any more long-exposure images, but on reflection, I was happy with what I’d captured.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®