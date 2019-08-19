Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Traigh Mhor Blue, Isle of Harris, Scotland by Jackie Matear

This image was taken after a colourful sunset at Tràigh Mhòr (Gaelic for 'big beach'), a beautiful golden sand beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides. Normally a haven for surfers with its rolling turquoise breakers, the tide on this spring evening was remarkably calm, which complimented the delicate palette of the sky. I positioned myself so that the wet sand in the foreground ran on the diagonal and composed the image to include the beautiful cloudscape. It was then a matter of waiting for a wave large enough to cover the foreground rocks and beach and letting it largely recede before I pressed the shutter.

