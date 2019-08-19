Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken after a colourful sunset at Tràigh Mhòr (Gaelic for 'big beach'), a beautiful golden sand beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides. Normally a haven for surfers with its rolling turquoise breakers, the tide on this spring evening was remarkably calm, which complimented the delicate palette of the sky. I positioned myself so that the wet sand in the foreground ran on the diagonal and composed the image to include the beautiful cloudscape. It was then a matter of waiting for a wave large enough to cover the foreground rocks and beach and letting it largely recede before I pressed the shutter.