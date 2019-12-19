User Icon
Towards Mount Penice, Italy by Marco Zaffignani

Towards Mount Penice, Italy by Marco Zaffignani
Mount Penice is a peak located between the provinces of Pavia and Piacenza, in northern Italy. One day I'm driving on this road when at some point the wheels of my car end up in a canal at the edge of the road. While waiting for the wrecker I explore the surroundings on foot and notice this beautiful view. What strikes me the most are the completely frozen texture of logs in the foreground.

