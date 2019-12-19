Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mount Penice is a peak located between the provinces of Pavia and Piacenza, in northern Italy. One day I'm driving on this road when at some point the wheels of my car end up in a canal at the edge of the road. While waiting for the wrecker I explore the surroundings on foot and notice this beautiful view. What strikes me the most are the completely frozen texture of logs in the foreground.