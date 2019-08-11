Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During my 12 day tour of Patagonia, in April 2016, there were many times when it was very windy, but on this our last day, the winds were amazingly powerful. The catabatic winds coming off the Andes were literally howling at about 30 to 40 mph with gusts that were stong enough to knock you off your feet, and that's what happened. As I was maneuvering along the sharp rocks at the edge of the river gorge, a blast hit me and knocked me over. My camera, which absorbed most of the shock, broke and my knee got pretty badly bruised. Fortunately, I got this shot just moments before my gymnastic "dismount."