The photograph was shot by Rio Serrano, near Torres del Paine National Park, Chile. I was walking along the river shore, and I found a good composition, with all these beautiful trees, the majestic Horns at the background, and great clouds everywhere. I thought I was completely alone there, and I was ready to shot the photograph. Suddenly I realized that a tiny figure was standing between the trees. It was a man walking there alone. This person looked like a small ant in that gorgeous landscape, and it reminded me of those ink chinese landscape paintings. That s why I decided to make it black and white, during the digital processing.