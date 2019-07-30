Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»Toolangi Forest, Victoria, Australia by Russell Curr
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Toolangi Forest, Victoria, Australia by Russell Curr

By on 0 Comments

Toolangi Forest, Victoria, Australia by Russell Curr
Views: 390

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a 40 plus degree day so I sought refuge from the heat in the ferns of the Toolangi forest. This is a very cool and damp forest on the south side one the hills close to my home. These tree fern grow to about 4 to 5 meters amongst the massive Mountain Ash trees which tower above. Ten years ago this fern forest survived the massive firestorms that swept this area due to its high moisture content.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®