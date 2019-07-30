Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

t was a 40 plus degree day so I sought refuge from the heat in the ferns of the Toolangi forest. This is a very cool and damp forest on the south side one the hills close to my home. These tree fern grow to about 4 to 5 meters amongst the massive Mountain Ash trees which tower above. Ten years ago this fern forest survived the massive firestorms that swept this area due to its high moisture content.