A close friend and I planned a 3 day trip into Tonquin Valley in Jasper National Park, Canada back in January for the fall of 2019. As the days got shorter and colder we started to dial into some of the details of our trip. It wasn't until I looked at the long-term forecast that I was hit with the realization of exactly what we would be up against. Rain was expected every day for the two weeks leading up to, and including our trip. The trail was going to be a nightmare. It was an absolute toss-up as to whether we would even go. Ultimately though, we decided to suck it up and cross our fingers for a window of opportunity to see the famed Ramparts rising out of Amethyst Lake.

We arrived late the night before and slept in a hostel nearby. The rain was persistent from my home in Saskatchewan to Jasper, leaving some of the most impressive mountains in the park socked in with cloud. I had hopes of photographing the massive Mt. Edith Cavell that morning, but upon waking up we saw quickly that the mountain was still covered in cloud. After ditching that idea, we hopped into the car and drove to the only area that appeared to be getting any light, Pyramid Mountain. After catching some beautiful sunrise light on the mountain we made a quick stop at a grove of aspen trees along the road. After hiking in a short while, I set up a composition with these aspen trees framing the lone conifer in light. I couldn't believe my dumb luck when a herd of deer began to wander through my scene. I snapped 20 photos or so and this is the one where the deer were positioned perfectly.