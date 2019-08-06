Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Three Sisters Mountain Range, South Africa by Alan Baxter

I was driving home after a trip into the country, 30th September 2014 at 17H24, and coming into a town called “Three Sisters” named after the 3 mountains, in picture. I noticed this rich blue surrounding the peaks, and green flora which made such a nice contrast and composition, so had to stop my car and capture the attached image.

