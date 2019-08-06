Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.I was driving home after a trip into the country, 30th September 2014 at 17H24, and coming into a town called “Three Sisters” named after the 3 mountains, in picture. I noticed this rich blue surrounding the peaks, and green flora which made such a nice contrast and composition, so had to stop my car and capture the attached image.
