Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Three Sisters Beach in Tongaporutu, North Island, was one of my New Zealand trip highlights. Still away from the main touristic route and with endless composition possibilities, it is a photographer's paradise. This image was taken at sunrise but sunsets are even better once the sun sets over the Tasman Sea. Low tide location. I took this image in April 2018. Some weeks later this arc has collapsed.