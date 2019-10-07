Thelwood Creek, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada by Claude Dalley

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was visiting the area where Thelwood Creek enters Buttle Lake to try out my new Canon 6D Mark 11. The colours seen in the water and fall colours on the bank caused me to shoot this image. The little island in the middle of the creek became my subject. I was please with the results.