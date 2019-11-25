Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My love affair with Zion National Park in Utah USA began in 2009 when I visited for the first time. This is a place that overwhelmed me with its majestic sheer cliff faces, mountains, streams and canyons. The power and beauty of this place is incredible. I only had a couple days to explore Zion so there was so much more that I didnt see but I knew I would return one day.

This image was one of my favourites from this trip. I kept it in colour for awhile but my love of black and white images inspired me to experiment. The colours of Zion are beautiful but I wanted to convey the grandeur and power of this place.. Once I converted the image to monochrome it came alive for me. My eye was no longer distracted by the colours in this scene but drawn into it, traveling up the river to the appropriately named mountain, The Watchman.

This image was taken from a well known overlook which is not hard to get to. I was standing on the side of the road! That is another thing I love about Zion, you can hike into canyons, wading through streams and up mountains with sheer 1000 foot drops on either side with only a chain handrail to hold onto to or you can just stop in a pull off and take in an amazing scene from your car!

Zion is a place I want to photograph in every season so I have at least 3 more trips to plan!