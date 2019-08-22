Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Warren is a beach on the outskirts of Folkestone, Kent, UK. It is at the foot of the cliffs that stretch along the Kent coast, more commonly known as the White Cliffs of Dover. There are numerous rusting remains of sea defences, that point skywards from the sands. I, along with many others go down to the beach regularly, some to walk their dogs or simply walk, I go to take pictures. Checking tide times and weather forecast in an attempt to capture the right conditions, not always as getting what is expected. I spend a few minutes just watching the wave action, then look for the composition that I like. For this shot I seamy tripod, then wait a few minutes for it to settle in the wet sand. I used a Lee Little Stopper on this occasion as the sea was quite benign, not always the case here. I set my camera to manual mode, focus to manual, selected f9 and calculated my exposure , 10 seconds. Had the waves been a little more vigorous I may have had a faster shutter speed. Watching the waves I started the exposure when I felt the effect would be at it's best.