I was on vacation with very good friends of mine from America and wanted to show them the beauty of Australia. This is one of the locations we visited. These magnificent rock stacks rise majestically from the Southern Ocean along the Great Ocean Road on Victoria’s dramatic coastline about 275 kilometres west of Melbourne. These limestone stacks were created by constant erosion around 10-20 million years ago forming caves in the cliffs. The caves eventually became arches which collapsed forming these rock stacks. There were originally 12 of them and they were named the 12 Apostles. Now there are only 8 left standing. This photo was taken later in the day in the ‘Golden Hour’ as mist rolls across the ocean and a small bird flies past a couple of the rocks which stand at approximately 45 metres high.