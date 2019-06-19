I love minimal photos and I think this is a perfect example of minimalism. The Sleeping Giant in Dingle County Kerry surrounded by sky and water helps him stand out. The black and white takes away any distracting colours and allows a focus on the Giant itself. The Island got its name for obvious reasons and is a sight to behold itself. It is also known in Irish as Fear Marbh or translated to the dead man as it looks like a man on his back. You can see this view on Slea Head drive along the Dingle peninsula.