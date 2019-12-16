Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken during a fantastic five-day photography road trip exploring the delights of Glen Coe and the Scottish Highlands. The conditions were well below freezing and the wind cut right through you, however, it was well worth a stop and a short wonder from the main road to capture the majesty of this scenery just after dawn. Man I miss this place!