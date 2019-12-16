User Icon
You are at:»»The Pass of Glen Coe, Scotland by John Griffiths
Latest Uploaded Pictures

The Pass of Glen Coe, Scotland by John Griffiths

By on 0 Comments

The Pass of Glen Coe, Scotland by John Griffiths
Views: 1,613


Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken during a fantastic five-day photography road trip exploring the delights of Glen Coe and the Scottish Highlands. The conditions were well below freezing and the wind cut right through you, however, it was well worth a stop and a short wonder from the main road to capture the majesty of this scenery just after dawn. Man I miss this place!

LPM Special Offer




Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

s2Member®