This little wooden lighthouse on stilts often looks a little small and lost on this long empty beach but I always feel it adds a beautiful punctuation mark to the stark emptiness. It's a place I visit often and a longer exposure shot of 250 seconds on this visit has accentuated the cloud movement and smoothed out the ripples in the water beyond. It also revealed more of the reflection in the foreground water which also had a few small ripples obscuring the reflection to the naked eye. Finally, the conversion to mono seemed to suit the timeless mood and the emptiness.