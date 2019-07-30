Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Long Exposure

The Lonely Traveller, Vestrahorn, Iceland by Tim Nicholson

By

The Lonely Traveller, Vestrahorn, Iceland by Tim Nicholson
This image was taken during a fierce wind and rain storm at the iconic Vestrahorn Mountain in South East Iceland. We'd been plagued by bad weather for several days (our group later formed a social media group called 'The Rainwalkers' as a result) and we'd travelled to the area hoping for a glorious sunset. Not to be outdone by the weather, I set up this long exposure shot to try and give some indication of the menacing clouds. Only later, upon processing the image back in the sanctuary of our hotel, did I notice the fellow photographer in the mid-distant foreground, who must himself have been taking an even longer exposure, as he obviously managed to remain motionless over the two minute duration required for my own image!

