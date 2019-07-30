The Lonely Traveller, Vestrahorn, Iceland by Tim Nicholson

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

T

his image was taken during a fierce wind and rain storm at the iconic Vestrahorn Mountain in South East Iceland. We'd been plagued by bad weather for several days (our group later formed a social media group called 'The Rainwalkers' as a result) and we'd travelled to the area hoping for a glorious sunset. Not to be outdone by the weather, I set up this long exposure shot to try and give some indication of the menacing clouds. Only later, upon processing the image back in the sanctuary of our hotel, did I notice the fellow photographer in the mid-distant foreground, who must himself have been taking an even longer exposure, as he obviously managed to remain motionless over the two minute duration required for my own image!