Landscape Photography Magazine
The Devil's Bathtub, Washington Jefferson NF, USA by Joshua Moore
The Devil’s Bathtub, Washington Jefferson NF, USA by Joshua Moore

By on 0 Comments

Views: 1,279

Join our group

I hiked out to the Devil's Bathtub in the Washington Jefferson National Forest just outside Gate City, VA with a buddy of mine at 5:30 a.m., we wanted to make sure we had ideal conditions. The Bathtub itself is 10 feet deep and about 15 feet long, it has crystal clear water and always gives off this really nice teal color. I used a CPL filter to reduce light reflection. I really liked this lower perspective and how the natural lines lead you through the image.

