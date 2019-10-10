The Devil’s Bathtub, Duffield, VA, USA by Thomas Miller

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This location is near some of my family, so on a visit I told myself I had to find this place. I'm glad I rented a 4x4 because the road getting back there was quite rough. There is a small parking area. It's about a two mile hike (one way), and you have to cross through several creek beds. If the water in the creek was running high, I don't think one could get back to this location. I went in the fall which was great, but I don't recommend going in the summer, from what I've been told it get very busy.