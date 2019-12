Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a photo workshop in Dec of 2013. Bitter cold mornings (-22 degrees F). Made for some interesting conditions to say the least. This shot was taken in the later AM when temperature had risen to a balmy ~25 F.