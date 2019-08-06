Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I've Always Loved the Sierra Nevada's, about 25 years ago I had my first taste of them! A very close Friend and I set off to hike the Backcountry behind Mt. Whitney and we disappeared for about a week. Thats where it all started with hiking and exploring for Me, Little did I know that a Decade later I would combine it with Photography and never be the Same again! LOL! ~ But Honestly besides Death Valley, CA where I normally hang my hat at, the Sierras are right there in a Neck to Neck Tie for Awesome Landscapes!

This shot was Taken at Second Lake which is about a 12 mile hike roundtrip & with over 3,000ft elevation gain from the Start to Finish, But you don't have to Finish there as you can keep hiking further back to some Beautiful SubAlpine Lakes as long as you can handle the Mosquitos. It was turning out to be a very warm day and upon my arrival I quickly made a shortcut to the Lake to take a swim in the freezing temp water, It was very nice and refreshing Like a Cryotherapy Bath after the steep hike! As soon as Sunset came I knew it was going to be a Beautiful Night, so I set up the Tripod and camera and waited for the "Blue Hour" which would end up being my foreground used in the shot and then the MilkyWay consists of over 13 shots at 10,000 iso f/4 and stacked into a program to alleviate the noise as .Tiff files.

Better than 2,000 lakes of glacial origin are scattered throughout the Sierra Nevadas, Sculpted from the period of Pleistocene glaciers, Some of these Lakes are called "Tarns" or "Moraines" which hold the Glacial deposited sediments and creates the Beautiful Colors of Blues/Greens. The Rock Flour is very Light and stays suspended in the subalpine lake water for a long time.

If you want to put this area on your List Please know that Backcountry Overnight Permits are required from the Local Inyo Visitor center, so make sure you reserve in advance. The closest town to the trailhead is called Big Pine, CA and is a quiet little town with Simple Warm Hearted Folks! The Sierras have Countless possibilities! I really Hope to explore more up there before the Summers over! But then again the Autumn is just as Amazing!