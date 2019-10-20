Telluride, Colorado, USA by Mary Henry

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It’s always a thrill to travel through and around the Colorado mountain countryside, especially during the fall. Not every year is the same, but during those times when the spring and summer rains are plentiful, and the trees flourish, then the autumn change of seasons is magnificent. Add to that the correct light, abundant clouds, and impressive rock-faced mountains, and I was in just the right place to frame this striking mountain scenery. After several tries, and a quick lens change, my efforts were rewarded with this spectacle of fall in the San Juan mountain wilderness. Due to my limited skill, and the fact that I didn’t need to illustrate any movement in the scene, my camera was set on automatic, to assure as much clarity to the detail revealed in this setting. The density of the pine and aspen forest was breathtaking, and I made every effort to showcase the depth and color of the display in front of me. The late morning light together with sparse clouds resulted in a gentleness for this photograph. I return as often as possible to this wonderful area of Colorado, as I know that each visit will result in new and as yet unseen vistas that will reward my efforts.