Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Everyone advised me not to take pictures that day. The weather forecasts were bad but I decided to go for photos. I planned a trip to the town of Lapszanka (Poland) from where there is a wide view of the Tatra Mountains. I have been here a few times but I have never come across beautiful peace. This place has the most beautiful view of the Polish Tatra Mountains. I was hoping it would took picture this time! I waited for the shot for about 5 hours in the falling wet snow. Literally for a few moments the clouds parted and the strong setting sun illuminated the valley. The sun literally broke through the clouds for 5 minutes. To take the picture I used a gray half filter. It was worth freezing and waiting for such a shot.I will come back here, I could not took the whole panorama but I recommend this place to take pictures.