Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It had always been an ambition of mine to visit Yellowstone in Winter on a photographic holiday, and eventually it came true for me. I found it to be a fantastic place with the natural geysers providing atmospheric backdrops with the hoar frosted trees the focal points.

When taking this particular picture I was conscious of making use of the little stream running alongside the main trees. I felt that due to the misty conditions the bare trees in the background provided some depth to the image without being a distraction.

I've never had the chance to experience Yellowstone in the Autumn but I would image there be plenty of photographic opportunities, so who knows maybe one day I'll make a return visit.

I came back to Scotland with great memories of a very special landscape venue.