Far along the northern coastline of Japan's main island of Honshu, lies one of Japan's nationally designated Places of Scenic Beauty, the Tanesashi Coast. I was lucky enough to have lived in the area for a bit over two years recently. This image was one of the last I took while living in Japan. I had visited this cove many times over the years but never really photographed it much. This evening I stayed through sunset and watched as the colors just faded into these pastel hues, reflecting in the unusually calm ocean. It seemed to be a scene directly out of a Japanese painter's collection, portraying the natural world in such a minimalist representation through color and limited structure. Yet it projects exactly what it is without question. Because of this, I had to capture it as one final reminder of my experiences in Japan. Such a great culmination of what I had experienced, rooted in the love and respect of nature.