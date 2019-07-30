Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Tamhini Ghats, Pune, Maharashtra, India by Samyak Kaninde

Long Exposure
Latest Assignment: Long Exposure

During Monsoon, the western ghats in India get the maximum rains being the water catchment areas for the birth of many rivers in the region. I had hiked up a small stream that flows by the roadside before tumbling down the mountain to meet the river. The stream is beautiful but crowded on most weekends due to the tourists. I had planned a visit one a weekday and found a good spot where I found my composition. Laced with my new ND filters and tripod, I got the result I was looking for to show their path that is marked with stones and boulders that they bring down in the downpours from the mountain. After years of this, the stones, boulders become the milestones in the path of these streams which continuously shapes them.

Hey Samyak
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

