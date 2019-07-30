Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

uring Monsoon, the western ghats in India get the maximum rains being the water catchment areas for the birth of many rivers in the region. I had hiked up a small stream that flows by the roadside before tumbling down the mountain to meet the river. The stream is beautiful but crowded on most weekends due to the tourists. I had planned a visit one a weekday and found a good spot where I found my composition. Laced with my new ND filters and tripod, I got the result I was looking for to show their path that is marked with stones and boulders that they bring down in the downpours from the mountain. After years of this, the stones, boulders become the milestones in the path of these streams which continuously shapes them.