Colorful Winter Night - was shot on the night of January 9th, 2013, 10 miles south of Talkeetna, Alaska. I was photographing the Northern Lights above the lake and watching the Milky Way. It was a dark and magnificent starry night, near the new moon. It was a crisp and cold winter night, plain cold without moisture in the air, making the stars pop like diamonds. I waited a couple of hours for the Milky Way to position between the 2 trees, it was the perfect frame. Well worth it the wait. As the Alaskan winter nights go, this one was around 35 below Fahrenheit (-34º Celsius).