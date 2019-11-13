Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is probably the most photographed tree in the country and given it's location it's pretty easy to see why. I visit this spot at night at least once a year but this time I wanted to try something different, this is a 4 shot vertical panoramic which encompasses the whole of the Milky Way running east to west above your head. There are a few constellations and even Andromeda visible in the shot.