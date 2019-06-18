Swanage, England by Francois Morin

I got up that morning hoping I would be able to capture a decent sunrise. The week until then had been a succession of failed attempts due to either milky grey or blue skies. Unfortunately and despite a promising forecast, that morning gave me yet another cloudless blue sky. Needless to say i was pretty frustrated, but as all landscape photographers know poor conditions sometimes forces you to start looking at things differently.

Peveril Point in Swanage offers a lot of possibilities in terms of compositions and when I spotted those isolated rocks I immediately thought something could be done in terms of simplicity and minimalism. Since I couldn't rely on a dramatic sky to spice up my image I decided to focus on these rocks. I played with different compositions and exposure times to finally end up with this final picture. I converted it to black & white and cropped it to a square format as I think it better suits the image.

This is not what I had in mind when I woke up a 4am that morning but I was quite pleased in the end with what I managed to capture.