This was my first visit to Norway. To get acquainted with this beautiful country, we chose iconic locations on the island of Senja, near the mountains of Segla and Husfjellet. From the beginning it was supposed to be exclusively a photo trip, so we started planning it in advance. It was interesting for us to photograph the polar summer twilights, so we chose the period of the year when the polar day ends. After sunset, the sun hides behind the horizon for an hour or two, then dawn begins. It was really cool when the time for taking pictures lasts 3 or 5 hours in a row.

The first stop was at Fjordgard, then an easy track upstairs and we set up our first camp under Mount Segla. Here we spent 7 days in anticipation of good weather condition and light. During this period, we explored the entire area. I especially liked the view from Mount Hesten to the Kogan massif with the peak of Inste Kongen. But at Hesten I was not possible to pick up a good composition. So I climbed the slopes of the nearby Stavlitippen mountain. Bingo! The view was beautiful. Inste Kongen in the frame looked perfect. It remains to wait for a good light.

At sunset we went to shoot. The evening was not very good, followed by cold twilight. After midnight, clouds began to flare up in red. In my native land, this effect lasts several minutes. In the Northern Norway this performance lasted 30-40 minutes and just moving to the right. But the glow was not strong enough and the clouds above Inste Kongen was still gray. When the light started wan, I remembered that I saw interesting stones at the slope on day earlier. I thought, why not photograph those stones, without Mount Inste Kongen in frame. I quickly ran up the hill and took a shot. In my opinion, the stones in the foreground and the Svartvasstind mountain in the background created a completely harmonious composition, which is supported by an amazing sky.

As a summary. It is important to explore your area and find the most interesting objects for shooting. It is also worth improvising during the shooting process and try different compositions.