Susitna River, Alaska, USA by Ray Bulson

Panorama of the Susitna River and the Talkeetna Mountains south of the Denali Highway in late autumn in Southcentral Alaska. The Denali Highway is known for its expansive, scenic views and wilderness. The "highway" is a 135-mile, mostly gravel, road that connects Paxson on the east with Cantwell on the west. Up to 1971 it was the only route to Denali National Park. After 1971, when the Parks Highway was completed, tourists could travel directly from Anchorage to the park.