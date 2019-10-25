Sunwapta Falls, Alberta, Canada by Kevin Mueller

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During our roadtrip through Canada the Sunwapta Falls were one of the absolute highlights on our route over the Icefields Parkway. While at the Upper Falls many tourists tried to drown out the crashing sound of the waterfall, at the Lower Falls it was calm. I can only recommend every nature lover not only to stay at the (very photogenic) Upper Falls, but also to take the small hike to the Lower Falls and not to miss this spectacle.