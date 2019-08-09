Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was out for a walk around a lake near my home one evening in September. It was starting to get dark when I made a turn in the path and saw this view that had been unfolding behind me. I tried to capture the brilliant color in the sky, the reflection below, and particularly the contrast between the warmth of the fading sunset and the darkening blue twilight. Just after this I encountered a great horned owl not too far away, and we had a special moment in this beautiful light.