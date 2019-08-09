Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Sunset Reflections, Boulder, Colorado, USA by Jessica Myscofski
Blue Hour

Sunset Reflections, Boulder, Colorado, USA by Jessica Myscofski

By on 0 Comments

Sunset Reflections, Boulder, Colorado, USA by Jessica Myscofski
Views: 1,005

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was out for a walk around a lake near my home one evening in September. It was starting to get dark when I made a turn in the path and saw this view that had been unfolding behind me. I tried to capture the brilliant color in the sky, the reflection below, and particularly the contrast between the warmth of the fading sunset and the darkening blue twilight. Just after this I encountered a great horned owl not too far away, and we had a special moment in this beautiful light.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®