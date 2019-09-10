Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken from the beach of Mosteiros, a small village in the Saò Miguel island (Azores), a small Eden in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. After several days of bad weather, waiting for a colorful sunset sky, I was rewarded with some amazing colors. I wanted to capture the beautiful sky and at the same time show the incredible rocks formations, remains of a coastal caldera (Saò Miguel is a vulcanic island). On the horizon line are visible the sea stacks called "Islets of the Monasteries". This photo is the result of two blended exposures: one for the sky and one for the foreground. The one for the sky is a 2 secs long exposure, the one for the foreground is a 8 secs long exposure.