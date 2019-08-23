Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It's an icon of Melbourne and everyone takes pictures of it. The remains of the old Princes Pier where Australian Troops embarked on their journey to WW1. The pier was built in 1912 and along with servicing military ships, it served as a major freight pier and later taking in thousands of immigrants in the 60's.

The pier was closed in the 1990's and fell into disrepair, often catching fire. In 2007 restoration began and the pier was reopened as a tourist attraction in 2011, leaving approximately half of the original pier untouched and as it looks in this image.

This photo was captured at sunset using 4 x 30 second exposures and later stacked in Photoshop to focus the eye on the old pylons.