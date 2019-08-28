Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was our last evening in Cornwall during which we had experienced some mixed but good weather. However, we had not managed to see a decent sunset. So I identifed this scene taken from the headland at Holywell Bay - I had origjinally planned for teh sun to be between the rocks but that was not to be! Despite being a popular place, I ahd the headland to myself although was a little surprised to see wet suited swimmers coming in round the point in the gloaming!