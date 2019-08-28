Book Your Next Photo Tour
Sunset at Holywell Bay, Cornwall, England by Robert Hewitt

Sunset at Holywell Bay, Cornwall, England by Robert Hewitt
It was our last evening in Cornwall during which we had experienced some mixed but good weather. However, we had not managed to see a decent sunset. So I identifed this scene taken from the headland at Holywell Bay - I had origjinally planned for teh sun to be between the rocks but that was not to be! Despite being a popular place, I ahd the headland to myself although was a little surprised to see wet suited swimmers coming in round the point in the gloaming!

