he Isle of Skye has to be one of my favourite destinations. It's the type of place that every time I have to leave, I feel a small piece of me is left behind.

On a recent trip at Easter I was keen to take advantage of the amazing variety of landscape the island has to offer. One evening I headed round to the Northwest coast near the village of Duntulm. Here you will find the remains of a once magnificent castle, long since lost to time and the crumbling cliffs.

Keen to avoid the usual shots of this monument I continued just a few hundred yards round the bay. Here I found some beautiful rock formations to include in this beautiful sunset.