Sunset at Duntulm, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Andy Dines
Sunset at Duntulm, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Andy Dines

The Isle of Skye has to be one of my favourite destinations. It's the type of place that every time I have to leave, I feel a small piece of me is left behind.

On a recent trip at Easter I was keen to take advantage of the amazing variety of landscape the island has to offer. One evening I headed round to the Northwest coast near the village of Duntulm. Here you will find the remains of a once magnificent castle, long since lost to time and the crumbling cliffs.

Keen to avoid the usual shots of this monument I continued just a few hundred yards round the bay. Here I found some beautiful rock formations to include in this beautiful sunset.

