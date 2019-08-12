Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sandakphu trek is where you get to witness the grand Sleeping buddha view of Kanchenjunga almost throughout the trail, and if a few places you also get to see the Mt. Everest flanked by it's sister peaks.

Here the Saagarmaatha flanked by Lhotse on the left and Makalu on right, along with the Chamlang range were in golden orange, as the sun has just began to rise in that part of Himalayas. You get such a wide view from the view point in Sandakphu, that you will be able to witness the different phases of the golden hour all from the same place at the same time. In winters, it is truly a visual feast, but the cold winds make it very difficult to experiment much with the camera.