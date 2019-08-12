Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Sunrise over Mt Everest, Sandakphu, India by Thanashyam Raj
Blue Hour

Sunrise over Mt Everest, Sandakphu, India by Thanashyam Raj

By on 0 Comments

Sunrise over Mt Everest, Sandakphu, India by Thanashyam Raj
Views: 1,228

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sandakphu trek is where you get to witness the grand Sleeping buddha view of Kanchenjunga almost throughout the trail, and if a few places you also get to see the Mt. Everest flanked by it's sister peaks.

Here the Saagarmaatha flanked by Lhotse on the left and Makalu on right, along with the Chamlang range were in golden orange, as the sun has just began to rise in that part of Himalayas. You get such a wide view from the view point in Sandakphu, that you will be able to witness the different phases of the golden hour all from the same place at the same time. In winters, it is truly a visual feast, but the cold winds make it very difficult to experiment much with the camera.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®