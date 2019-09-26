Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image is taken on the coast of Cape Elizabeth near Portland Head lLighthouse in early September. The evening before was cloudy and raining and forecast for the morning was quite disappointing, yet I decided to try to soot the iconic lighthouse anyway. Getting up at 4:30 in the morning and driving to the park to be there before gates are open. It was a bit of a hike and somewhat difficult climb down in the dark over the rocks wet from the surge. and finally there I was and the sunrise was on the way. this composition was so inviting that I ended up working on this for a while before even looking at the lighthouse. The morning was magnificent indeed and I was able to enjoy it fully taking some photos that I am proud of.