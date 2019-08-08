Book Your Next Photo Tour


Sunrise Nature Trail, Mount Rainier NP, Washington State by Erwin Buske

Beautiful blue lupine basks in the remains of the evening during the moody blue blue hour. I started my adventure at Mount Rainier around noon hiking several miles up toward Burroughs and Fremont Peaks hoping the mountain would reveal itself. As is often the case at Mount Rainier clouds covered the peak until well after sunset.

As the evening transitioned to the blue hour and everyone around me was already setting up for the stars, I was still holding out expecting the peak to gradually appear and this is exactly what happened. There was still a little afterglow of the sun coming from the northwest (upper right part of the image) to provide some warm accents to the predominantly blue light.

Driving up to this location earlier I had been listening to the Moody Blues Album Days of Future Passed including the song "Evening has come to Pass" which I could not get out of my head. With this blue hour image when the evening was turning into the night, it seemed fitting to also give this image the name :Evening has come to Pass!

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
