Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was captured at dawn on a cold January morning in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park when the thermometer in my vehicle said the outside temperature was -34C. I was driving into the park at dawn in hopes of finding a pack of wolves out early and came across a lone tree positioned in the valley with the sun beginning to rise behind it. I jumped out of my vehicle and climbed down into the snow to capture the foreground of frost and ground fog with the tree and morning light in the background. After brushing the snow off, I quickly retreated back to the warmth of my vehicle and continued my search.